Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. will back quake-hit Turkey "for as long as it takes"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 13:25 IST
Blinken says U.S. will back quake-hit Turkey "for as long as it takes"
US State Secretary Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Washington will support Turkey "for as long as it takes" after earthquakes rocked the country two weeks ago, in a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.

Blinken added that Turkey's clear voice in support of Ukraine's sovereignty has been critical.

"The United States and Turkey do not agree on every issue but it is a partnership that has withstood against challenges," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023