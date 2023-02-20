Left Menu

Attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw: Court sends social media influencer Sapna Gill, 3 others to 14-day judicial custody

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:12 IST
Attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw: Court sends social media influencer Sapna Gill, 3 others to 14-day judicial custody
A Mumbai court on Monday sent social media influencer Sapna Gill and three other accused to 14-day judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged manhandling of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car.

Gill and the other accused were produced before a magistrate court at the end of their initial police remand on Monday.

The police sought an extension of the remand, saying they need to recover the baseball bat and the vehicle used in the alleged crime.

However, the court rejected the plea and remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Apart from the original charges of rioting and extortion, the police have also added Indian Penal Code Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) in the case. Gill's lawyer Kaashif Ali Khan said in the court that the additional section was added belatedly just to harass the accused.

The incident took place last Wednesday outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz area of Mumbai following an argument with the social media influencer and her male friend after the player refused to click selfies with her.

The police had registered the case against Gill, her friend Sohbit Thakur and six others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

