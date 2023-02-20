2 policemen killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Two policemen were killed after Naxalites fired at them in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district bordering Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra Police along with their counterparts in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh launched a joint operation to check the movement of Naxalites in the border areas of the three states, they said.

The incident took place between 7 am and 8 am under Bortalav police station limits in Rajnandgaon district adjoining Maharashtra, when the two personnel were going on a motorcycle, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

As per preliminary information, district force head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable Anil Kumar Samrat were going towards the Maharashtra border from Bortalav police camp, he said, adding the two were not carrying weapons.

A group of armed Naxalites fired at them. One of the personnel died on the spot and the other one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, the official said.

The Naxalites also set ablaze their motorcycle before escaping from the spot, located 180 km from the state capital Raipur. A search operation is underway in the area, he added. After the incident, police deputed at the Chhattisgath border have been alerted to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during surveillance at check posts in the Naxal-affected district, Deputy Inspector General, Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Sandeep Patil said.

He said the incident took place one kilometre from the border of Maharashtra's Gondia district, when two 'dalams' of Naxalites attacked the police personnel.

The deceased policemen were not carrying weapons, due to which they were easily targeted by Naxalites, he said.

Following the attack, it is likely the Naxalite dalams may move to the tri-junction border of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

In view of such movement, the Maharashtra Police are conducting a joint operation along with the MP and Chhattisgarh Police, he added.

