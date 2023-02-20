Mehbooba visits Jammu’s Raghunath bazar, interacts with traders

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited the historic Raghunath bazar here.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister interacted with traders to ascertain the current situation in one of the economic and trade hubs of the summer capital, party leaders said.

Mufti met the office bearers of Raghunath bazar traders association who apprised her about the work undertaken and progress during her tenure as the chief minister, they said.

The traders recalled that it was during her government that the beautification project of the market was undertaken, the party leaders said.

A semi-automatic multi-level car parking facility constructed during her government besides the market beautification project has provided much needed solace for the traders, they said.

Mufti, while recalling her association with the old city during student years, said “The old Jammu city, its markets and warmth of its residents has always been a binding force for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

