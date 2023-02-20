Left Menu

Cross-border connectivity to be launched between UPI of India and PayNow of Singapore

Cross-border connectivity to be launched between UPI of India and PayNow of Singapore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong would witness the launch of cross-border connectivity between the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore on February 21, 2023 at 11 AM (IST) via video conferencing.  The launch will be done by Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and Mr. Ravi Menon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for fintech innovation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in driving globalisation of India’s best-in-class digital payment infrastructure. A key emphasis of the Prime Minister has been on ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only, but other countries too benefit from it. The linkage of these two payment systems would enable residents of both countries in faster and cost-efficient  transfer of cross-border remittances. It will also help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students through instantaneous and low cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.

(With Inputs from PIB)

