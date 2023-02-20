Rajasthan: Education dept official held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an official of the education department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said.

Praveen Saxena, an additional administrative officer in the District Education Officer's office in Sawai Madhopur, had demanded a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant in lieu of taking action on a complaint filed in the DEO’s office, an ACB official said.

The complainant approached the ACB, following which a trap was laid and the accused was caught accepting Rs 50,000 as a bribe, he said.

Subsequently, Saxena was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

