China's January FDI climbs 14.5% year/year

China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in January rose 14.5% from a year earlier to 127.69 billion yuan ($18.6 billion), according to a statement by the commerce ministry on Monday.

In dollar terms, FDI increased 10% to $19.02 billion last month. ($1 = 6.8596 Chinese yuan renminbi)

