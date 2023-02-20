Germany's Scholz to meet Biden in U.S on March 3

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in the United States on March 3, a German government spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Asked whether the visit had been scheduled so that Berlin and Washington could coordinate on further arms deliveries to Ukraine, Steffen Hebestreit said those talks were "continuous" and not the subject of the visit in March. (Reporting Friederike Heine and Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray)

