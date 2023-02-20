Left Menu

Gadkari lays foundation stone of 'divyang anubhuti inclusive park' in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-02-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 16:48 IST
Gadkari lays foundation stone of 'divyang anubhuti inclusive park' in Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone of the 'Divyang Anubhuti Inclusive Park', a facility that will have tactile pathways, touch and smell garden and a host of other amenities for persons with disabilities (PwDs), an official said here.

The park will have a play area for special children, hydrotherapy (use of water to treat any symptom of the body) room, waterfall sound therapy, clay unit, sensory park and amphitheatre, he said.

Gadkari, who has conceptualised the facility, said there are three lakh 'divyangs' in Nagpur and five lakh senior citizens, and such a park is being keeping them in mind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023