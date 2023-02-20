Left Menu

Israel tells U.S. it won't authorise new settlements in coming months

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-02-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 16:50 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu'
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has informed the United States that it will not authorise new settlements in the occupied West Bank in the coming months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday.

Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition granted retroactive authorisation to nine settler outposts on Feb 12, angering Palestinians and Western powers. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

