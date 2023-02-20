Left Menu

Couple killed, children injured in road accident

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-02-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 16:51 IST
Couple killed, children injured in road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was killed and their children injured when a truck hit the bike they were travelling on near Maniyarpur in the Lambhua area here on Monday, police said.

The truck dragged the two-wheeler for about 50 meters.

Sant Lal Nishad (40) and his wife Kismati (35) died on the spot, whereas their children Ansh (10) and Anshika (2) are undergoing treatment in the hospital, they said.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind. An FIR has been registered against the truck driver and a probe is on in the matter, police said, adding that the bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023