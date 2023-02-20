Left Menu

2024 election campaign will feature on print, electronic and digital media: IEC

The IEC says the campaign, themed “Your Vote Is Your Voice”, will feature on print, electronic and digital media.

Updated: 20-02-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 18:04 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
  • South Africa

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is to mount a national campaign to enable and assist South Africans to register online to vote in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

"South Africans who are eligible to vote in these elections are encouraged to use this hassle-free and convenient way – the Electoral Commission’s Online Voter Portal - to register to vote in the elections. The online voter registration campaign is scheduled to take place from Monday, 20 February to Friday, 3 March 2023.

This campaign, targeted at South Africans who are 16 years and older, forms part of a multi-faceted year-long campaign by the Commission to encourage and facilitate eligible South Africans to register.

South Africans are encouraged to register here for the elections: https://registertovote.elections.org.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

