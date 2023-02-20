Left Menu

Israel tells U.S. it won't authorise new settlements in coming months

Israel will not authorise new settlements in the occupied West Bank in the coming months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday, after behind-the-scenes talks to head off a planned U.N. Security Council vote on the contested issue. Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition on Feb. 12 granted retroactive authorisation to nine settler outposts that had been erected without government approval, angering the Palestinians, who want the West Bank for a future state.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-02-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 17:32 IST
Israel tells U.S. it won't authorise new settlements in coming months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel will not authorise new settlements in the occupied West Bank in the coming months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday, after behind-the-scenes talks to head off a planned U.N. Security Council vote on the contested issue.

Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition on Feb. 12 granted retroactive authorisation to nine settler outposts that had been erected without government approval, angering the Palestinians, who want the West Bank for a future state. The move also drew condemnation from Western powers and Israel's Arab partners, who deem all the settlements illegal.

But the United Arab Emirates told the U.N. Security Council it would not call a vote on Monday on a draft resolution against the settlements. Citing "positive talks between the partners", UAE said the council would instead issue a unanimous statement. A Security Council vote might have tested Washington's willingness to cast a veto on behalf of Israel after publicly warning its Middle East ally not to authorise new settlements.

Israel has sponsored some 140 settlements in the West Bank, which it sees as a historical birthright and a security bulwark, while dismantling or turning a blind eye to dozens of outposts. "Israel informed the United States that, in the coming months, it will not authorise new settlements beyond the nine already approved," said the statement from Netanyahu's office. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023