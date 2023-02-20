Belarus expels three Polish diplomats, Warsaw says

Belarus is expelling three Polish diplomats, a spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Monday, amid increasing tensions between Warsaw and Minsk.

The trio were two consuls from Grodno and the go-between of the Polish border guard in Minsk. "They have to leave Belarus by the end of the day on Wednesday," Lukasz Jasina said.

"We are thinking about a good and proper response to this."

