Jharkhand: Markets allowed to open in clash-hit Panki town

Markets were allowed to open on Monday after four days amid prohibitory orders at Panki town in Jharkhand's Palamu district which was affected by a clash between two groups last week, police said.

The markets have been closed in Panki area since February 15 following the clash over erecting a decorative gate on the occasion of Shivratri.

"After continuous improvement in the situation and in view of public needs, the permission to open the market has been given. The decision was taken at the peace committee meeting held on Sunday. However, the deployment of police forces there will continue," Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI.

He said that the prohibitory order will remain in force until the administration realises that the situation has become completely normal.

Internet services were restored on Sunday. No untoward incident was reported during the past four days from Panki, a police officer said. Several people, including a junior police officer and four constables, were injured in a clash that had broken out between members of two communities over the setting up of the gate on February 15. Miscreants had set a cattle shed on fire.

An FIR registered in this connection named 145 people as accused along with 500 unidentified individuals. As many as 18 people have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the clash.

