Man killed near school in Bhiwandi
PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-02-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 18:01 IST
A 35-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons near a school in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.
Ashok Waghmare was killed on February 18, and teams have been formed to nab the accused, Central police station official said.
''The motive is not yet known. Further probe is underway,'' he added.
