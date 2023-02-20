Man killed near school in Bhiwandi

A 35-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons near a school in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

Ashok Waghmare was killed on February 18, and teams have been formed to nab the accused, Central police station official said.

''The motive is not yet known. Further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)