China's top diplomat urges end to hostilities ahead of Moscow visit

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 18:13 IST
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
China and Hungary are ready to work with other countries to bring current hostilities to a halt, Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi said in Budapest on Monday ahead of a visit to Moscow.

"China and Hungary are peace-loving countries, therefore, I am glad to meet you again," Wang Yi said in a Facebook video during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

"Let me echo what we have just heard (from you) and jointly declare to the world that China and Hungary gladly work together with other peace-loving countries to bring the current hostilities to a halt as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

