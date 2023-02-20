Left Menu

Thane civic contractor blacklisted for shoddy road work

A civic contractor was blacklisted by the Thane Municipal Corporation for alleged shoddy road work, an official said on Monday.The blacklisting order was issued by Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar after he conducted a surprise visit of the road stretch, the official said.The commissioner has said each pothole will attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh per square metre, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-02-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 18:17 IST
Thane civic contractor blacklisted for shoddy road work
  • Country:
  • India

A civic contractor was blacklisted by the Thane Municipal Corporation for alleged shoddy road work, an official said on Monday.

The blacklisting order was issued by Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar after he conducted a surprise visit of the road stretch, the official said.

''The commissioner has said each pothole will attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh per square metre,'' the official added. ''Concerned officials who were supposed to oversee the work being carried out by this contractor have been issued show-cause notices. The contractor had carried out sub-standard work and had repaired the road stretch after residents protested,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023