Thane civic contractor blacklisted for shoddy road work

A civic contractor was blacklisted by the Thane Municipal Corporation for alleged shoddy road work, an official said on Monday.

The blacklisting order was issued by Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar after he conducted a surprise visit of the road stretch, the official said.

''The commissioner has said each pothole will attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh per square metre,'' the official added. ''Concerned officials who were supposed to oversee the work being carried out by this contractor have been issued show-cause notices. The contractor had carried out sub-standard work and had repaired the road stretch after residents protested,'' he said.

