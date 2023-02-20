Left Menu

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 20

Updated: 20-02-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 19:04 IST
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on February 20
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, February 20: * HC said the decision of the city government's Group of Ministers to keep on hold the case of the family of a police constable, who died due to COVID-19 while performing his duties, for a Rs 1 crore compensation is ''not tenable''.

* An accused, who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police head constable during the communal violence in the northeast Delhi in February 2020, Monday sought bail from the HC claiming there was a huge delay in the trial.

* HC said the authorities' decision to cap the number of visits by prisoners' families, friends and legal advisers to twice a week has been taken considering the number of inmates and it cannot be said to be ''completely arbitrary''.

* HC refused to entertain a plea seeking a bar on demolition in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area in south Delhi till a fresh ''demarcation report'' has been prepared.

* India has taken huge strides in providing medical facilities and many patients from neighbouring countries come to avail treatments in hospitals here, the HC said while holding decisions to procure instruments in hospitals are taken by the government and not by courts.

