Belarus expels three Polish diplomats, Warsaw says

Belarus is expelling three Polish diplomats, a spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Monday, amid increasing tensions between Warsaw and Minsk. Poland said earlier this month it was closing a key border crossing into Belarus at Bobrowniki, driving already hostile relations between the two countries to a new low.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 19:10 IST
Belarus is expelling three Polish diplomats, a spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Monday, amid increasing tensions between Warsaw and Minsk.

Poland said earlier this month it was closing a key border crossing into Belarus at Bobrowniki, driving already hostile relations between the two countries to a new low. The trio were two consuls from Grodno and the go-between of the Polish border guard in Minsk. "They have to leave Belarus by the end of the day on Wednesday," Lukasz Jasina said.

"We are thinking about a good and proper response to this." Belarus has called the decision to close the border crossing irrational and dangerous. The Belarusian foreign ministry could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Poland has been an important refuge for opponents of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, and Warsaw has become one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Belarus' main ally Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Relations were further strained when a Belarusian court sentenced a journalist of Polish origin to eight years in prison in a trial Warsaw said was politically motivated.

