Baffled by Punjab govt's anti-corruption drive, 'corrupt parties' hatching conspiracies against me: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said leaders of ''corrupt parties'' are ''hatching conspiracies'' against him as his government has started a crusade against corruption. ''Corruption is the enemy of Punjab and its people,'' he said and added that his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corrupt elements in the state. Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Punjab's biggest sewage treatment plant (STP) here, Mann said his government has started a crusade against corruption due to which the leaders of ''corrupt parties'' are ''hatching conspiracies'' against him. The chief minister said that ''baffled by this drive, corrupt leaders are stooping too low by passing derogatory and personal comments against him but this will not deter him from wiping out corruption from the state''.

Anyone who plundered the money of Punjab and its people will be made accountable for their ''sins'' against the state, Mann said. On the 'Sarkar Aapke Dwaar' scheme, the chief minister said it is aimed at ensuring that officers, especially deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, maximize their field visits, particularly in villages, and interact with the people. It is the need of the hour to facilitate the people in getting their day-to-day work done easily, besides ensuring good governance to them, Mann said. Besides the STP, the chief minister also inaugurated other projects for the cleaning and rejuvenation of the 'Buddha Nullah' here.

Mann expressed deep concern over pollution in the 'Buddha Nullah' and said this was the result of the ''callousness'' of successive governments in the state He said he had been raising this issue as an MP too because the polluted water from the drain flows into the Sutlej river. Villages in Jalalabad were worst affected by it but former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who represented Jalalabad, never did anything to solve this problem resulting in miseries for the people, Mann said. The STP with a capacity of 225 million litres per day will be instrumental in the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah in the city, he said. The chief minister said 14 kilometers of this drain flows through the city and added that a detailed project has been chalked out for cleaning it. Mann in total, including the STP, inaugurated projects worth Rs 315.50 crore for cleaning and rejuvenation of the 'Buddha Nullah'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)