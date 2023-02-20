UN Security Council dismayed by Israel's Feb. 12 settlement plan

The U.N. Security Council issued a formal statement on Monday expressing "deep concern and dismay" with Israel's Feb. 12 announcement of further construction and expansion of settlements on occupied Palestinian territory.

"The Security Council reiterates that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-State solution based on the 1967 lines," the 15-member council said in the presidential statement agreed by consensus.

