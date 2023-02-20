Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic: Productive call with UK's Cleverly on N.Ireland Protocol

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 22:06 IST
EU's Sefcovic: Productive call with UK's Cleverly on N.Ireland Protocol

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Monday he had a productive call with British foreign minister James Cleverly and Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris over the disputed Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said their "top priority is to succeed for the benefit of all communities", and that they would reconvene later this week.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom remaining in the European Union's single market for goods since the country's exit from the European Union. But the arrangement, meant to avoid a hard border with EU member Ireland and preserve peace, has imposed checks on some goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, angering pro-British unionists in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023