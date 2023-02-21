G7 finance chiefs to meet on Feb 23 to discuss measures against Russia

Financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet on Feb. 23 to discuss measures against Russia that will put pressure on it to end the Ukraine war, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

Japan will chair the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 nations in the Indian city of Bengaluru. The meeting will come almost a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, calling it a "special military operation". The war has raged on despite a slew of punitive measures G7 and other countries have taken against Russia.

"We will continue to closely coordinate with G7 and the international community to enhance the effect of sanctions to achieve the ultimate goal of prompting Russia to withdraw," Suzuki told a news conference. Japan chairs G7 ministerial meetings this year in the run-up to the May 19-21 meeting of G7 leaders in Hiroshima. The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

