Haryana Cong members hold protest outside assembly against Khattar govt

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-02-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 11:39 IST
Representative Image
Opposition Congress members on Tuesday held a protest outside the Haryana Assembly complex over various issues, including unemployment and demand to sack state minister Sandeep Singh.

Congress MLAs led by leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda took out a foot march from the high court chowk and then assembled outside the assembly complex.

They were carrying several placards which read 'yuva ko rozgar do' (give employment to youth) and 'Congress ka haath kisan ke saath' (Congress is with farmers).

Protesters also shouted slogans against the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

The Congress members sought resignation of Singh, who had been booked in a sexual harassment case.

Among those who were participating in the protest included Kiran Choudhary, Raghuvir Singh Kadian, BB Batra, Aftab Ahmed, Varun Chaudhary and Chiranjeev Rao.

