Arunachal plays important role in country's social, economic development: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asserted that Arunachal Pradesh plays an important role in the social and economic development of the country.

Addressing a special session of the assembly in the northeastern state, she said that Arunachal Pradesh is shining under the sunlight of development.

She called upon the legislators to put concerted efforts in preserving the unique culture and traditions of the state.

