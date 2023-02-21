Left Menu

Arunachal plays important role in country's social, economic development: Prez

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:00 IST
Arunachal plays important role in country's social, economic development: Prez
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asserted that Arunachal Pradesh plays an important role in the social and economic development of the country.

Addressing a special session of the assembly in the northeastern state, she said that Arunachal Pradesh is shining under the sunlight of development.

She called upon the legislators to put concerted efforts in preserving the unique culture and traditions of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023