U.S. and Polish presidents to discuss increasing NATO presence, says Polish president's aide
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:22 IST
- Country:
- Poland
U.S. President Joe Biden and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda will discuss reinforcing Poland's security and increasing the NATO presence in the country on Tuesday, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser said.
"(We will discuss) the security of the Polish state and allied cooperation with the USA, also within NATO, what can we do to make the eastern flank, including Poland, safer," Marcin Przydacz told private broadcaster TVN 24. "It is no secret that we will talk about increasing the presence, also in terms of infrastructure, of NATO."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marcin Przydacz
- Joe Biden
- Andrzej Duda
- Polish
- Poland
- NATO
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. State Department to approve on HIMARS sale to Poland, says Polish minister
NATO must act together on jets for Ukraine, says Polish PM
Belarus hands 8-year term to journalist for top Polish paper
"Let's finish the job, ban assault weapons again..."US President Joe Biden on mass shootings
Polish judicial reform gets parliament's ok, eyes turn to president