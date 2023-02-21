Left Menu

SC to hear on February 24 plea of Patna HC judges over closure of GPF accounts

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea by judges of the Patna High Court claiming that their General Provident Fund GPF accounts have been closed.The matter came before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha.A lawyer mentioned the matter before the bench, saying GPF accounts of seven judges has been closed and sought early hearing in the matter.What List on Friday, the CJI said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:31 IST
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea by judges of the Patna High Court claiming that their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts have been closed.

The matter came before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before the bench, saying GPF accounts of seven judges has been closed and sought early hearing in the matter.

''What? GPF account stopped of judges? Who is the petitioner? List on Friday,'' the CJI said.

