Maha: Thane police arrest 8, recover 18 stolen motorcycles

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:33 IST
Maha: Thane police arrest 8, recover 18 stolen motorcycles
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have recovered 18 stolen motorcycles following the arrest of 8 persons, an official said on Tuesday.

Kishore Khairnar, assistant commissioner of police-Bhiwandi, said the accused, all in their 20s, were taken into custody on Tuesday for their alleged role in 18 theft cases.

Most of the two-wheelers were stolen from Bhiwandi, while the gang targeted a few in the limits of Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Mumbai police, he said. The vehicles are collectively valued at Rs 7.8 lakh, said the official, adding that they are trying to find out if the arrested are involved in more such crimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

