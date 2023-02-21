Left Menu

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie's attacker - state media

"Rushdie is now no more than living dead and to honour this brave action, about 1,000 square metres of agricultural land will be donated to the person or any of his legal representatives," Zarei added. The attack came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a few months after "The Satanic Verses" was published.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:41 IST
Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie's attacker - state media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Iranian foundation has praised the man who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving him severely injured, and said it will reward him with 1,000 square metres of agricultural land, state TV reported on Tuesday through its Telegram channel. Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault by a 24-year-old Shi'ite Muslim American from New Jersey on the stage of a literary event held near Lake Erie in western New York in August.

"We sincerely thank the brave action of the young American who made Muslims happy by blinding one of Rushdie's eyes and disabling one of his hands," said Mohammad Esmail Zarei, secretary of the Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini's Fatwas. "Rushdie is now no more than living dead and to honour this brave action, about 1,000 square metres of agricultural land will be donated to the person or any of his legal representatives," Zarei added.

The attack came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a few months after "The Satanic Verses" was published. Some Muslims saw passages in the novel about the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous. Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim Kashmiri family, has lived with a bounty on his head, and spent nine years in hiding under British police protection.

While Iran's pro-reform government of President Mohammad Khatami distanced itself from the fatwa in the late 1990s, the multimillion-dollar bounty hanging over Rushdie's head kept growing and the fatwa was never lifted. Khomeini's successor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was suspended from Twitter in 2019 for saying the fatwa against Rushdie was "irrevocable."

The man accused of attacking the novelist has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023