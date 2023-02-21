Left Menu

Gunmen kill 2 policemen in attack in southwestern Pakistan

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Pakistan

Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan's insurgency-hit southwestern Baluchistan province on Tuesday, triggering a shootout that killed two officers, police said, the latest sign of increasing violence in the country.

Barkat Baloch, a government administrator, said a search was underway for the assailants who fled after the attack in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting, but previous such attacks have been blamed on Baluch separatists and Islamic militants who have a strong presence in the province and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Baluchistan has witnessed a low-level insurgency by small groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence persists in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

