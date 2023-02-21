Left Menu

Russia's Prigozhin says top brass trying to destroy Wagner

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:08 IST
Russia's Prigozhin says top brass trying to destroy Wagner
Yevgeny Prigozhin Image Credit: Wikipedia
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that the country's defence minister and chief of general staff were depriving his fighters of munitions, accusing them of trying to destroy Wagner.

"There is simply direct opposition going on," Prigozhin said in a voice message posted on his Telegram channel. He said it was "an attempt to destroy the Wagner (private military company)."

