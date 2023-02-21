Belarus says Ukraine army groups massed at border, risking its security
Belarus said on Tuesday that there was a significant grouping of Ukrainian troops massed near its border and warned that this posed a threat to its security.
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Belarus said on Tuesday that there was a significant grouping of Ukrainian troops massed near its border and warned that this posed a threat to its security. "At present, a significant grouping of the Ukrainian army is concentrated in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian-Ukrainian section of the state border," the defence ministry said in a post on Telegram.
"The probability of armed provocations, which can escalate into border incidents, has been high for a long time," it said. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the situation at the border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement