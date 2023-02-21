Left Menu

Karnataka govt transfers 2 women bureaucrats engaged in bitter public tussle

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:34 IST
Karnataka govt transfers 2 women bureaucrats engaged in bitter public tussle
  • Country:
  • India

Faced with embarrassment following a bitter public tussle between two senior women officers, the Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred them, without specifying their new posting.

IPS officer and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa D, and IAS officer and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari had levelled allegations against each other.

Roopa's husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.

With the public spat between the two senior women bureaucrats getting murkier, causing huge embarrassment to the government, multiple Ministers had expressed displeasure against their conduct, and had warned action, citing service rule violation.

The quarrel between Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri Dasari on Monday reached the office of the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, with both of them submitting a petition seeking action against each other, and explaining their stance.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday night said, the Chief Secretary has given direction to both officials verbally and in writing, to abide by All India Services Conduct Rules, and they have agreed to it. ''I expect them to follow the rules'', he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023