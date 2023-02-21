Committee discusses AIM 2.0 to lead, strengthen India’s Innovation Ecosystem

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog held its Mission High-Level Committee (MHLC) meeting on Monday, chaired by the Hon'ble Minister for Education and Skills Development, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, to discuss the progress and future plans of the mission.

The committee reviewed the progress made by AIM in the last year and discussed the key initiatives planned for the years ahead.

During the meeting, Chairman MHLC Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasized the need for strengthening the innovation ecosystem in the country and promoting entrepreneurship among students and youth, especially in higher educational institutions in tier 2/3 cities. He also highlighted the importance of leveraging technology and digital platforms to provide greater access to resources and support for aspiring innovators.

The committee discussed several key initiatives planned for the AIM 2.0, including bringing tinkering to all students, advancing the ecosystem with advanced forms of sectoral incubation centers and industry accelerators, and increasing the innovation capacity in sectors, states, and central ministries.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also highlighted the importance of AIM collaborating with PSUs to establish new incubators and supporting startups in the relevant domain. He recommended AIM and Ministry of Education to work towards the development of innovation curriculum in the schools and higher education institutions.

Speaking after the meeting, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, said, "The Atal Innovation Mission has made significant progress in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. We must continue to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and provide greater access to resources and support for aspiring innovators. I am confident that with the launch of these new initiatives, we will be able to create a vibrant and dynamic innovation ecosystem in the country."

The Atal Innovation Mission also received diverse inputs from other members of the Mission High Level Committee including the Vice Chairman MHLC, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh; VC and CEO of the NITI Aayog, Secretaries from Ministry of Education, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, DST, DBT, DSIR, Capacity Building Commission, and the members of the committee from the private sector and academia.

Since its inception, the Atal Innovation Mission has been instrumental in accentuating innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, and the high-level committee meeting is a testament to the government's commitment to driving innovation and economic growth in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)