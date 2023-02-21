Left Menu

More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - U.N.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 15:01 IST
Representative Image

More than 8,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, the U.N. Human Rights Office said on Tuesday.

The new toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally of 7,199 killed since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. report said. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

The U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be "considerably higher" than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.

