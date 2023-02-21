Left Menu

Two persons kidnapped in poll-bound Nagaland

PTI | Tizit | Updated: 21-02-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 15:12 IST
Two persons were kidnapped from the residence of a Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate and a vehicle was torched in Mon district of poll-bound Nagaland, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

One person was later released by the kidnappers while an operation was on to rescue the other, he said.

"There was an incident of two persons being taken away from the residence of the Naga Peoples Front (NPF) candidate from Tizit assembly constituency last night," Mon superintendent of police T Uniel Kichu told PTI.

The two persons were not party members but were staying at the residence of the NPF candidate.

A vehicle was also torched in the same area where the kidnapping took place, he said.

"We have registered a case and are hopeful of making some arrests soon," the police officer said.

Nagaland goes to the polls for its 60-member Assembly on February 27 and the counting of votes is scheduled on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

