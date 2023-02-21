Left Menu

NIA raids in 8 states target nexus between gangsters, terrorists and drug mafia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches at multiple locations in eight states in connection with cases related to a nexus between gangsters, terror groups and drug mafia, officials said here.

The raids were being conducted in the national capital, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The NIA action comes a few days after the government had declared Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, who is currently based in Pakistan, a terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law. One of the cases involves him too.

The NIA re-registered two cases last year from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police to probe a conspiracy being hatched by criminal gangs based in India and abroad to raise funds, recruit youths to carry out terrorist activities in Delhi and other parts of the country besides indulging in targeted killings of prominent persons.

