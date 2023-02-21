Left Menu

TN govt moves SC against RSS route march in state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 15:28 IST
TN govt moves SC against RSS route march in state
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out its route march in the state on rescheduled dates.

The state government, in its plea before the top court, said the route march would pose a law and order problem and sought a stay on the high court order.

The Madras High Court on February 10 had permitted the RSS to take out its route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, and observed that protests are essential for healthy democracy.

Setting aside the order passed on November 4, 2022 by a single judge that had imposed conditions on the proposed statewide route march asking the RSS to hold the march indoors or in enclosed space, the court restored the order dated September 22, 2022, which directed the Tamil Nadu police to consider the RSS' representation seeking permission to conduct the march and a public meeting, as well, and to grant permission for the same.

Accordingly, it directed the appellants to approach the state authorities with three different dates of their choice for the purpose of holding the route march/peaceful procession and the state authorities were directed to grant permission to them on one of the chosen dates out of the three.

Also, the RSS was asked to ensure strict discipline and make sure there is no provocation or incitement on their part during the march. The state, on its part, should take adequate safety measures and make traffic arrangements to ensure the procession and the meeting are held peacefully, the bench said.

Challenging the single judge order, the RSS sought a direction to the authorities to permit their members to conduct the procession wearing their uniform (dark olive green trousers, white shirt, cap, belt, black shoes) through various routes throughout the state.

The organisation had earlier sought permission for the route march to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna B R Ambedkar and Vijayadasami festival, on October 2, 2022, at various places and to also to conduct a public meeting on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023