UK PM Sunak tells ministers: Intensive negotiations continue with EU
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:35 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his senior ministers on Tuesday that intensive negotiations continue with the European Union on resolving their dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland, his spokesman said.
The spokesman said Sunak was "seeking to address three main areas: safeguarding Northern Ireland's place within the union, protecting the Belfast agreement in all its dimensions and ensuring the free flow of trade within UK internal market."
