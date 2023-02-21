UK PM Sunak tells ministers: Intensive negotiations continue with EU

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his senior ministers on Tuesday that intensive negotiations continue with the European Union on resolving their dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland, his spokesman said.

The spokesman said Sunak was "seeking to address three main areas: safeguarding Northern Ireland's place within the union, protecting the Belfast agreement in all its dimensions and ensuring the free flow of trade within UK internal market."

