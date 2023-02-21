Left Menu

Risks remain to UK fiscal position, PM Sunak's spokesman says

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:42 IST
Uncertainty and volatility remain risks to Britain's fiscal position, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday, after data showed the government ran an unexpected budget surplus in January.

Asked whether the surplus meant the country could expect tax cuts at next month's budget, the spokesman said it was usual to see a surplus in January.

"We shouldn't place too much emphasis on a single month's data. Borrowing remains at record highs and there is significant uncertainty and volatility, both clear risks to the fiscal position," the spokesman said.

