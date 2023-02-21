Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg urges Russia not to suspend participation in START treaty

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he regretted Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the latest START bilateral nuclear arms control treaty and urged Moscow to reconsider. As Putin made clear today, he's preparing for more war ... "I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in a new Start programme".

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-02-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:46 IST
NATO's Stoltenberg urges Russia not to suspend participation in START treaty
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he regretted Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the latest START bilateral nuclear arms control treaty and urged Moscow to reconsider. During a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered a warning to the West over Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia was the aggressor.

"It is President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest ... As Putin made clear today, he's preparing for more war ... Putin must not win ... It would be dangerous for our own security and the whole world," Stoltenberg added. "I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in a new Start programme".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023