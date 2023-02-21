NATO's Stoltenberg urges Russia not to suspend participation in START treaty
NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he regretted Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the latest START bilateral nuclear arms control treaty and urged Moscow to reconsider. As Putin made clear today, he's preparing for more war ... "I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in a new Start programme".
NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he regretted Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the latest START bilateral nuclear arms control treaty and urged Moscow to reconsider. During a joint press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held shortly after President Vladimir Putin delivered a warning to the West over Ukraine, Stoltenberg said Russia was the aggressor.
"It is President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest ... As Putin made clear today, he's preparing for more war ... Putin must not win ... It would be dangerous for our own security and the whole world," Stoltenberg added. "I regret the decision by Russia to suspend its participation in a new Start programme".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
