Collective efforts needed for effective prevention of criminal incidents: Rajasthan DGP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 17:56 IST
Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra on Tuesday said serious collective and organised efforts are needed for effective prevention of criminal incidents.

He said organised crimes can be curbed by sharing all necessary information about notorious criminals with police officers of neighbouring states.

Mishra presided over a meeting on organised crime of additional director general-level officers of five states at the police headquarters here on Tuesday. Police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan attended the meeting.

Stressing that a tough stand should be taken against gangsters and hardcore criminals, the Rajasthan DGP said there is a need for mutual coordination among neighboring states to tackle gangs and their members.

He stressed on sharing criminal data and intelligence with regard to criminals, keeping an eye on the activities of anti-social elements on social media platforms and action against those who provide any kind of help to them.

Mishra also emphasised on a coordinated action against culprits trying to create an atmosphere of fear by demanding extortion.

He stressed on the need for regular inspections by senior officers and strict vigilance on jailed hardcore criminals, a police spokesperson said.

The DGP also emphasised on taking seriousness regarding the incidents of arms and drugs smuggling on the international border.

He also stressed on keeping a watch on the behavior of child abusers sent to child reform homes.

Mishra emphasized on sharing of information and collective efforts to nab cyber criminals. He said 60,000 SIMs have been blocked in the Mewat region in the past.

It was underlined in the meeting to strengthen the police monitoring system on rural roads. The meeting also suggested for setting up a central unit against those operating gangs while sitting abroad, the spokesman said.

