President commends selflessness, self-sacrifice and patriotism of SANDF

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the exemplary selflessness, self-sacrifice and patriotism of the country’s armed forces, who always put the interests of the country first even in the face of great danger.

“As the Commander-in-Chief, I commend the good work you are doing as men and women in uniform,” President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

Speaking at this year’s Armed Forces Day event held in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, President Ramaphosa commended the soldiers’ highest level of discipline with which they discharge their duties even under difficult conditions.

“By virtue of their calling and allegiance to the Constitution, they act without hesitation whenever called upon to do so, when their country needs them most,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said the soldiers have picked up the spears of fallen heroes and heroines and continue the effort to give South Africans lasting peace, security and stability.

“I salute all of you who carry out tasks in times of disaster that literally stand between life and death. We are inspired by their bravery as we stand here in the face of grave challenges confronting our society.

“We are determined to emerge triumphant from the struggle against poverty, inequality, unemployment, gender-based violence, crime, disease and deprivation.

“While our armed forces are always on guard to defend our hard earned sovereignty and constitutional democratic order, they do much more than that,” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said the soldiers are found on rescue missions in times of disaster, building bridges where a desperate need exists and rehabilitating rivers from the effects of pollution.

“They have time and time again shown that they are a force for good and an integral part of all progressive humanity.

“By virtue of their calling and allegiance to the constitution, they act without hesitation whenever called upon to do so, when their country needs them most.

“We extend our appreciation and respect to our forces deployed in various missions across the continent,” the President said.

The President said with the confidence and faith South Africans have in the capabilities of the armed forces, citizens are reassured as a people that no matter the circumstances, the SANDF will always be there to restore order, maintain calm, support people and defend the territorial integrity of the Republic.

Since last week, the small town of Richards Bay in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal was a hive of activity when the SANDF members invaded the town to host this year’s Armed Forces Day.

Most locals where excited to see the SANDF in their town.

Zakhele Madondo, a local resident in the town of Richards Bay told SAnews that he was happy to see the SANDF in the area.

“This shows that they are indeed our army. I have never seen so many soldiers in our town. I am happy to see them,” he said.

Echoing the similar sentiments was Muziwendoda Sikhakhane, who came all the way from Manguzi to be part of the event.

“I am impressed that the SANDF is also giving our young people opportunities to be part of the SANDF,” he said, adding that South Africa needs more soldiers to defend the country.

Prior to the formal event, the President started the day by laying a wreath at the Empangeni World War II Monument.

Thereafter, the President proceeded to the military parade where he took a salute from the SANDF.

The Armed Forces Day is held annually on 21 February in commemoration of the World War I naval tragedy in which 616 black South African troops died when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France.

The day honours women and men who have lost their lives in the course of their patriotic duty to the country or on international missions.

The day also seeks to expand public understanding of the role of the SANDF in the life of the nation and to demonstrate through live simulations of military action the capability of the army, navy, air force and South African Medical Health Service.

Furthermore, Armed Forces Day fuels the imagination of young South Africans in terms of choosing career paths and exercising their passion and abilities.

