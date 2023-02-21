Left Menu

Irish PM: "Huge progress" made in Northern Ireland protocol talks

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:41 IST
Leo Varadkar Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ireland

Ireland's prime minister said Britain and the European Union have made huge progress in talks on Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should be given time and space to finalise a deal.

"I can't say whether or not we'll have an agreement this week. I know that a huge amount of progress has been made in terms of coming to an agreement on the protocol," Leo Varadkar told a news conference.

"I know that Prime Minister Sunak wants to consult with his party, wants to consult with the parties in Northern Ireland and I think it's really important that we allow some time and space for that to happen and avoid any commentary that might make it more difficult for this to be agreed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

