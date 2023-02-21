Left Menu

Man killed in Jharkhand IED blast

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:51 IST
Man killed in Jharkhand IED blast
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion suspected to have been triggered by the banned CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred when the man went to a forest near village Meralgada under Goilkera police station to collect firewood.

Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar, said security forces reached the spot and recovered the body with the help of the villagers.

Left-wing extremists have planted IEDs to target the security personnel who are engaged in an intensive campaign against them, the SP said.

Describing it as a ''cowardice act'', Shekhar said the district police will continue with its operation against the extremists and ensure security of the rural people.

He said the Maoists had also put up a blockade by uprooting a tree across a road near Rengarbeda village and pasted posters against the operation on Monday night.

Besides, the police have also cleared another road where a "fake IED" was planted on Ichahatu Main Road between Kuira and Soitaba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
2
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
3
Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences
Blog

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

 Global
4
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance
Blog

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023