Left Menu

AAP 'harassing' traders by 'forcing' MCD officers to issue notices, alleges BJP

Aam Aadmi Party has won most of the wards having major markets like Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Lajpat Nagar among others and now its leaders and councillors are forcing officers at MCD zonal offices to issue notices to traders about cleanliness, maintenance of shops.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:57 IST
AAP 'harassing' traders by 'forcing' MCD officers to issue notices, alleges BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and councillors of ''harassing'' traders by ''forcing'' MCD officers to issue notices on sanitation, encroachment and conversion changes. No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations levelled against them. After getting a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the AAP is ''harassing'' traders, alleged Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor. ''Aam Aadmi Party has won most of the wards having major markets like Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Lajpat Nagar among others and now its leaders and councillors are forcing officers at MCD zonal offices to issue notices to traders about cleanliness, maintenance of shops. size of shop board, conversion charge, encroachment or renovation,'' Kapoor said.

He claimed that thousands of such notices have been issued in the last one and a half month. Kapoor said it started from Sadar Bazar where nearly 30 shops were sealed after the reopening of a case that was lying pending for years. It happened after AAP won the civic body poll.

A campaign was launched Monday to remove encroachment in Shastri Nagar. It was stopped after local BJP councillor and working president Virendra Sachdeva intervened, he said, adding that their party will challenge AAP's moves to ''harass'' traders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023