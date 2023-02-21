Maha: Three women found killed in Solapur district

Three women from a family were found killed in Mangalvedha town in southwestern Maharashtra's Solapur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

A suspect, a mentally unstable man, has been detained, said an official.

As per preliminary information, three women from a family were found killed with their heads smashed with a stone at Lavate Vasti in Nandeshwar village.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and senior officials are on the spot, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)