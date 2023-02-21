Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog
An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a senior living community on Floridas Atlantic Coast, officials said.The woman was walking her dog on Monday afternoon beside a canal in Spanish Lakes Fairway near Fort Pierce when the nearly 11-foot 3.3-metres gator attacked the dog, St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara said.A trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later tracked down the gator and deputies helped get it on a truck.
“FWC is in charge of the investigation, however, we assisted with a helicopter and manpower,” Mascara said.
The woman's name has not been released. Officials said the dog survived the attack, but its condition wasn't immediately known.
Fatal alligator attacks are rare, but they do happen. In 2016, 2-year-old Lane Graves was killed by an alligator as he was vacationing with his family from Nebraska at Walt Disney World. Since then hundreds of gators have been relocated from the area.
Fort Pierce is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.
