Left Menu

Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a senior living community on Floridas Atlantic Coast, officials said.The woman was walking her dog on Monday afternoon beside a canal in Spanish Lakes Fairway near Fort Pierce when the nearly 11-foot 3.3-metres gator attacked the dog, St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara said.A trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later tracked down the gator and deputies helped get it on a truck.

PTI | Foreshill | Updated: 21-02-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 19:25 IST
Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman as she walked dog
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in a senior living community on Florida's Atlantic Coast, officials said.

The woman was walking her dog on Monday afternoon beside a canal in Spanish Lakes Fairway near Fort Pierce when the nearly 11-foot (3.3-meters) gator attacked the dog, St. Lucie Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

A trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later tracked down the gator and deputies helped get it on a truck. It was taken from the scene.

“FWC is in charge of the investigation, however, we assisted with a helicopter and manpower,” Mascara said.

The woman's name has not been released. Officials said the dog survived the attack, but its condition wasn't immediately known.

Fatal alligator attacks are rare, but they do happen. In 2016, 2-year-old Lane Graves was killed by an alligator as he was vacationing with his family from Nebraska at Walt Disney World. Since then hundreds of gators have been relocated from the area.

Fort Pierce is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
4
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023