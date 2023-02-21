Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on February 21

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, February 21: * HC sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency on a plea seeking the quashing of its probe against the banned Popular Front of India in connection with an alleged criminal conspiracy to carry out terror activities in the country.

* HC sought the response of the CBI to former Orissa High Court judge I M Quddusi's plea seeking joint trial in two cases lodged against him.

* HC asked the Centre to take a policy decision on a representation to fill up the vacant seats reserved in medical colleges for those suffering from ''benchmark disability'' by taking in candidates who fall short of the threshold but are persons with disabilities.

* HC sought the Centre's stand on a plea against the provisions of the POCSO Act pertaining to mandatory reporting of sexual offences against minors to police.

